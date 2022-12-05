Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown stat proves they are the best NBA duo

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have powered the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this season. Tatum is playing at an MVP-level while Brown is sure to make his second All-Star appearance. After Sunday’s win on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, Brown’s statline of 34 points and ten rebounds put him alongside Tatum as the only two players in the league this season to have multiple games of at least 30 points and ten rebounds with five made three-point shots as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Players with multiple 30/10 games with 5 Threes this season: — Jaylen Brown

— Jayson Tatum That’s it. pic.twitter.com/bQRRDC85d0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 5, 2022

Jayson Tatum has reached that statline five times this season including the first game of the year against the Philadelphia 76ers when he put up 35 points and 12 rebounds. They reached that mark most recently in a win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 30 with 49 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown has reached that mark twice this season. His first came on Friday albeit in a loss against the Heat when he had 37 points and 14 rebounds. They reached that mark again on Sunday.

On the season, Tatum is putting up 30.8 points per game, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three-point range. Brown is putting up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 51 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three-point range. After Sunday’s win, Brown sent out a reminder to the rest of the NBA about what he’s capable of.

Behind their star duo, the Celtics are currently 19-5 and in first place in the Eastern Conference standings as well as having the best record in the NBA overall.