Jayson Tatum Getting Signature Basketball Shoe with Jordan Brand

Last month, we listed Jayson Tatum as one of five NBA players who deserve a signature basketball shoe. Now there is reporting indicating that the Boston Celtics forward is getting a signature basketball shoe with Jordan Brand.

According to Sole Retriever, the Jordan Tatum 1 (name subject to change) will release in three colorways during Summer 2023. Fans will reportedly get “Zoo,” “St. Louis,” and “Pink Lemonade” colorways. The price point is expected to be $120.

