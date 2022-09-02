Jayson Tatum Getting Signature Basketball Shoe with Jordan Brand

Last month, we listed Jayson Tatum as one of five NBA players who deserve a signature basketball shoe. Now there is reporting indicating that the Boston Celtics forward is getting a signature basketball shoe with Jordan Brand.

According to Sole Retriever, the Jordan Tatum 1 (name subject to change) will release in three colorways during Summer 2023. Fans will reportedly get “Zoo,” “St. Louis,” and “Pink Lemonade” colorways. The price point is expected to be $120.

At this time, there are no official images or tech specs. Nevertheless, this is exciting news for Jordan Brand and Tatum. After starting his career with Nike, Tatum signed a multi-year deal with Jordan Brand in July 2019.

Air Jordan 35 PE basketball shoes worn by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum on October 15, 2021, against the Miami Heat. ” data-full-height=”1333″ data-full-src=”https://www.si.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkxNTE3NTY2NjQyOTU1NzYy/usatsi_16959116.jpg” data-full-width=”2000″ data-image-id=”ci02a86836700026a3″ data-image-slug=”USATSI_16959116″ data-public-id=”MTkxNTE3NTY2NjQyOTU1NzYy” data-source-name=”Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports” data-title=”Air Jordan 35 PE”/> Air Jordan 36 PE basketball shoes worn by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. ” data-full-height=”1079″ data-full-src=”https://www.si.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkxNTE3ODQzOTM2NzgxOTg3/usatsi_18264426.jpg” data-full-width=”1619″ data-image-id=”ci02a86877000526a3″ data-image-slug=”USATSI_18264426″ data-public-id=”MTkxNTE3ODQzOTM2NzgxOTg3″ data-source-name=”Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports” data-title=”Air Jordan 36 ‘Snakeskin'”/> Air Jordan 36 PE basketball shoes worn by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum before a game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 28, 2022. ” data-full-height=”1333″ data-full-src=”https://www.si.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkxNTE3MTMxMjQwNjQ2MTMw/usatsi_17597292.jpg” data-full-width=”2000″ data-image-id=”ci02a867d1200026a3″ data-image-slug=”USATSI_17597292″ data-public-id=”MTkxNTE3MTMxMjQwNjQ2MTMw” data-source-name=”Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports” data-title=”Air Jordan 36 PE”/> Jayson Tatum’s Air Jordan PEs

Since teaming up with Jumpman, Tatum has regularly worn the Flagship Air Jordan models in Player Exclusive (PE) colorways. When Tatum is not on the court, he regularly wears retro Jordan sneakers that range from general releases to special collaborations.

Tatum will join a strong cast of signature Athletes for Jordan Brand. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook all have signature sneaker lines with Jordan Brand.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about Tatum’s first signature baseball shoe with Jordan Brand. Stay locked in FanNation Kicks for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

