Jayson Tatum favored over Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA MVP odds – VSiN Exclusive News – News

Tatum won November Player of the Month as Boston Celtics went 14-2

It didn’t take the honor of November Player of the Month for Jayson Tatum to be a top choice in the NBA MVP odds market, but it did vault him into the role of favorite. DraftKings Sportsbook has Tatum at +250, just ahead of Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tatum’s Boston Celtics top the NBA standings and are the NBA Championship odds favorite at +330.

NBA MVP Odds (DraftKings)

Jayson Tatum +250

Luka Doncic +270

Giannis Antetokounmpo +280

Stephen Curry +700

Joel Embiid +1500

Kevin Durant +1800

Devin Booker +2000

Nikola Jokic +2200

And Morant +2500

Donovan Mitchell +3500

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +6000

Damian Lillard +10000

Anthony Davis +10000

Trae Young +10000

Zion Williamson +13000

Bam Adebayo +20000

Jimmy Butler +20000

James Harden +20000

Pascal Siakam +20000

DeMar DeRozan +20000

LeBron James +20000

All others +30000 or higher

Tatum opened the season around +1100 and gradually moved up the board based on his start to the season and what his team was accomplishing with his help. He was in the +550 to +600 range at most shops by mid-November and now finds himself with the shortest odds to win.

Jayson Tatum stats

Tatum is second in the league with 31.6 points per game and also leads the Celtics with 7.8 rebounds per contest. The 24-year-old only trails Doncic in the PPG department, but the Dallas Mavericks are hovering around .500 and the Celtics are the best team in the NBA. Tatum’s breakout 2019-20 season when he was an All-Star for the first time marked his first season with over 20 points per game and he’s improved in each of his six NBA seasons.

In terms of the NBA MVP race, it is far from over with tons of games to play, but the Celtics aren’t showing any signs of slowing down and neither is Tatum.

Last 10 NBA MVP winners

2022: Nikola Jokic

2021: Nikola Jokic 2020: Giannis Antetokounmpo 2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo 2018: James Harden 2017: Russell Westbrook 2016: Steph Curry 2015: Steph Curry 2014: Kevin Durant 2013: LeBron James

As storied as the Celtics are, they haven’t had an NBA MVP Winner since 1986 when Larry Bird won the last of his 10 MVP awards. Tatum is also looking to end a four-year drought from American-born players, with Serbia’s Jokic as the reigning back-to-back Champion and Greece’s Antetokounmpo for the two seasons prior to that.

​