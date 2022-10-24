Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard Named NBA Players of the Week

The first week of the 2022-23 NBA season has come to an end, which means the NBA has named their Players of the Week in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.

For the first week of the new season, Boston Celtics’ forward and Portland Trail Blazers’ guard Damian Lillard have been named the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively.

