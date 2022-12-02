Jayson Tatum, Celtics send early message to rest of NBA: 2023 Championship is Ours to lose

Through the first quarter of the 2022-23 season, there has been one team that has been dominating the competition.

The Celtics’ league-leading 18-4 record is impressive on its own. But diving even Deeper into the numbers, that record only begins to scratch how far ahead of the pack they have been.

Barring any sort of major injuries, they should be the prohibitive title favorites.

SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: US and UK | All other countries

The Celtics have the best offense in NBA history

The Celtics rode the league’s best defense and the No. 9 offense to the 2022 NBA Finals before falling in six games to the Warriors. This season, it’s their offense that has been absolutely dominant.

The Celtics’ 121.5 Offensive rating as of Dec. 1 makes them far and away the most efficient offense in NBA history. As Gibson Pyper explained in a great YouTube breakdown, the biggest factors driving that improvement are Jayson Tatum leveling up, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon operating as secondary creators and Jaylen Brown getting to the rim more often.

It’s easy to dismiss the Celtics’ record-shattering Offensive rating given that, almost every year, we see offenses continuing to improve. But what’s even more impressive about these Celtics is the gap between them and the rest of the league.

The Celtics’ No. 1 offense is 9.23 points per 100 possessions better than league average. Per PBP Stats, that is the second-largest gap of the last 23 years, only five hundredths of a point behind the 2003-04 Mavericks.

What exactly does that mean? Well, this Celtics offense has dominated the competition about as well as any other team in recent history. To illustrate how far above everyone else they are, the gap between their offense and the No. 2 Suns is the same as the gap between the Suns and the No. 16 Sixers.

Those numbers will come down a little bit as the season wears on. The Celtics have gotten good shooting luck so far. But even with a bit of regression, they will still be one of the best offenses in the league — if not all time.

The Celtics’ defense should bounce back to elite levels

As great as their offense has been, the Celtics’ defense hasn’t quite been up to par with the 2021-22 team. They’ve fallen off from the best in the league down to a pedestrian 20th as of Dec. 1.

An easy explanation for that dip is that they’ve been missing one of their best defensive players, Robert Williams III, who had offseason surgery on his knee and could return later this month.

But diving Deeper into the numbers, this is still an elite defense even without Williams. The Celtics’ poor defensive numbers have been driven by rough shooting luck.

Last season’s defense was No. 2 in the league in taking away the rim. The Celtics forced the most long midrange shots in the league, per Cleaning the Glass, playing an analytically-sound style of basketball.

The 2022-23 team is almost an exact replica. The Celtics are No. 2 in taking away the rim again, and opponents shoot the most midrange attempts in the league against them. What is different from last season is that opponents have been hitting 46 percent of their midrange shots, which is the second-highest mark in the league.

That high shooting percentage is being driven at least partially by luck. Once teams stop shooting fireballs from outside every night, the Celtics’ defense will climb up the rankings.

There are even positives to take from the Celtics’ losses

Net rating, which is a measure of how much a team outscores another per 100 possessions, generally gives a better indication of how good a team is over win-loss record because of how fluky close games can be.

By that measure, the Celtics lead the league by a mile. Translated to a full 82-game season, they should expect to win between 62 and 63 games, per Cleaning the Glass. They should end up comfortably with the best record in the league.

Team Net Rating Expected Wins Celtics +9.8 62.5 Sun +7.2 58.1 Pelicans +5.9 55.3 Cavaliers +5.8 55.2 Bucks +5.8 55.4

Things look even Rosier for the Celtics when you dive into their four losses — two to the Cavaliers and two to the Bulls. No team has beaten the Celtics without getting a little lucky on their 3-pointers. The Celtics had a Worse 3-point percentage than their opponent in each of those four games.

Both of the Cavs’ wins were closely contested and went into overtime, and both of the Bulls’ wins came with huge rest advantages. The Celtics were at the end of road trips, whereas the Bulls had days off to prepare at home.

The Celtics’ weaknesses in the 2022 NBA Finals have been shored up

The narrative of the 2022 Championship series revolved around the brilliance of Stephen Curry, and he deserved the immense praise that he received. But the biggest problem for the Celtics was that they could not score the ball at all in their losses, averaging only 92.3 points in those games.

Part of those Offensive issues stemmed from the uncharacteristically poor play of Tatum. After performing like an MVP candidate during the regular season, he shot just 36.7 percent from the field and averaged 3.8 turnovers per game in the Finals.

It was later revealed that Tatum was playing with a fractured wrist that he re-aggravated in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. That injury may have limited his effectiveness.

Hopefully, Tatum will be healthier this season. Furthermore, he has taken yet another step forward. He’s an even better two-way player now, and he has jumped from 26.9 points per game in 2021-22 to 31.6 points per game in 2022-23.

The Celtics have also benefited from the presence of Brogdon, who has fit like a glove. They needed more playmaking, ball handling and shooting. Brogdon has checked all three boxes while providing steady defense on the other end of the floor.

The Celtics’ major weaknesses have been addressed, they have better continuity and they could finish with the best offense and defense during the postseason if Williams returns to form.

If they keep on playing at their current level, then nobody is catching the Celtics. They have been miles above the competition, and they still have another gear that they will get to once their defense rounds back into form.