Jays soccer falls 2-0 to Hickman

It wasn’t the start the Jefferson City Jays were looking for.

The Hickman Kewpies scored twice in the first half Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead into Halftime in a Central Missouri Activities Conference match against the Jays at the 179 Soccer Park.

At intermission, responsibility for the slow start was taken in the Jefferson City Locker room.

“I didn’t give my team enough credit tonight,” Jefferson City Coach Scott Blake said after the Jays dropped a 2-0 decision to the Kewpies. “When we played (Hickman) in the Jamboree, it was a midfield possession game and I had no reason to think anything would be different.

“The problem was our best shape on the field for this game was not the shape we started with. I learned just like I ask the players to learn. I had to accept what happened in the first half was on me.”

Jefferson City traditionally uses the first 10 minutes of a game to establish some stability.

“Try to figure out what our opponent has, while we stick with the foundation of our play,” Blake said. “We entered this game the same way we have in all of our games this year.”

But…

“The problem was, it wasn’t the right call tonight,” Blake said. “I told the guys at halftime, it was 100 percent my fault and I didn’t have them ready to play.”

Hickman got on the scoreboard a little less than 13 minutes into the contest when a shot by Cash Schopflin found the lower left corner of the net.

The Kewpies doubled their advantage about 15 minutes later on a solid shot off the left foot of Caleb Keenoy from the top of the box.

Those were the first two goals allowed this season by the Jays. But it didn’t appear Jefferson City keeper Drew Heller allowed the goals to get him rattled.

“They played well,” Blake said. “There were a lot of things that could have led to having his emotion bubble over, but he stayed pretty disciplined.”

Heller finished with seven saves in the game.

After the second goal, Jefferson City played the remainder of the half in a more offensive shape. The Jays finished with six shots in the opening 40 minutes, but only one was on goal.

They kept that shape in the second half as the Jays finished with 10 total shots, but only two on net against Hickman keeper Eli Larsen.

“We were in the right shape to make things happen, we just didn’t get clear looks at the goal,” Blake said. “It was the best response I’ve seen in the past couple of years being down 2-0. Our guys didn’t go away, Hickman had to defend the 2-0 lead.

“That was the most ball possession we’ve had against them in the past couple of years, that’s encouraging.”

Each team had three players sent off with yellow cards in the game. All of Jefferson City’s came in the second half.

“We’ve picked up our share of cards, we need to be careful,” Blake said. “When you take two Seniors off the field and a starting wide back off the field, it’s hard to make a push. But we tried.”

Hickman is now 3-2 overall, 2-0 in the conference.

Jefferson City (3-1, 1-1) is back in action Saturday against Sedalia Sacred Heart at the 179 Soccer Park. The JV game will start at 9 am, followed by the varsity. Jefferson City’s game against Harrisonville, slated for Thursday, is no longer on the schedule.

In Tuesday’s junior varsity game, Hickman defeated Jefferson City 9-1.