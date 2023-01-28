Jaylyn Sherrod fights off late cramp, helps CU Buffs to win against UCLA – BuffZone

Colorado Buffaloes' Jaylyn Sherrod drives to the basket against the UCLA Bruins in Boulder on Jan. 27, 2023.
Colorado Buffaloes’ Jaylyn Sherrod drives to the basket against the UCLA Bruins in Boulder on Jan. 27, 2023. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

Jaylyn Sherrod did all she could to put the Colorado Women’s basketball team in a position to win on Friday night.

For a brief moment, however, it appeared the Buffaloes would have to try to finish the job without her. A cramp wasn’t going to keep the senior down, however.

Sherrod fought through a late cramp and helped the 25th-ranked Buffs upset No. 8 UCLA, 73-70 in overtime at the CU Events Center.

“I’m not sure why she was cramping but that’s all that it was,” CU head Coach JR Payne said.

Sherrod had an exceptional game for the Buffs (16-4, 7-2 Pac-12), with 20 points, six assists and two steals.

