Jaylyn Sherrod embracing leadership role for Buffs – BuffZone

Colorado Women’s basketball Coach JR Payne could have her team run 100 sprints in practice and she’s pretty confident in where point guards Jaylyn Sherrod and Kindyll Wetta would finish.

“They’d win all 100 of them and they’re happy to do it,” Payne said. “It’s natural for them to go hard and win.”

What’s not natural for them, however, is speaking up and leading vocally, but Payne and her staff are trying to change that.

