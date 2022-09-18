Jaylin Stewart continues Huskies dominant 2023 class

UConn Basketball adds yet another player in the 2023 recruiting class in four-star wing, Jaylin Stewart. What will he add to the Huskies in the future?

This offseason, UConn Basketball added a bunch of Perimeter players from the transfer portal, including star ECU guard Tristen Newton. Of the four veteran newcomers, only one isn’t entering their fourth year in college (Hassan Diarra). So just in case the other three don’t come back, the program has been busy Reloading in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Huskies have already added five-star combo guard Stephon Castle, four-star shooting guard Solomon Ball, and four-star wing, Jayden Ross. That alone was good enough for a top-10 class, but they clearly weren’t done and have now landed another player in the class.

Jaylin Stewart hails from Seattle, Washington but will be heading across the state to play for the Big East program. He’s a 6’7 and 215-pound forward, capable of playing both the three and four-spots. Stewart has plenty of versatility on both ends due to his size and he’s a capable scorer at all three levels.

While both Stewart and Ross are both natural wings, there are plenty of potential minutes available for both as soon as their freshman seasons. UConn doesn’t have power forwards on the roster and will likely be using a lot of small-ball and if it works out, the 2023 class can continue with that direction.

Stewart is ranked in the top 75 overall according to 247sports and his commitment now gives UConn a top-5 overall class for 2023. And they may not be done, as they’re in play to potentially land top-40 center prospect, Isaiah Miranda as well. If that happens, they’ll be rivaling Duke and Kentucky for the best class overall.

Ever since they moved back to the Big East, the recruiting ability for UConn Basketball is at an all-time high. Now it’s time for it to translate on the court and in the postseason, where the Huskies need to win games in the NCAA Tournament. Getting players like Jaylin Stewart helps with that.