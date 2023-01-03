Jaylen Nichols Returns To South Carolina Football

South Carolina’s coaching staff has long been preparing for the impending departure of Offensive linemen from a unit that in 2022 was one of the most experienced groups in all of college football, touting over 100 career starts collectively heading into the season.

The coaching staff already knows of three Offensive linemen they’re losing, as Eric Douglas and Dylan Wonnum both exhausted all of their eligibility. At the same time, right guard Jovaughn Gwyn announced his intentions to head into the NFL earlier today. There were a couple more Offensive linemen, however, who were also possibilities to leave, including Jaylen Nichols, who’s been a starter for multiple seasons now.

