Jaylen Brown’s Foundation is teaming up with the Museum of Fine Arts.

Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown continues to plant roots in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with a new collaboration with one of the state’s premier educational institutions. Brown’s 7uice Foundation is planning to partner with the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

The museum recently announced the partnership with the Celtics star in a Facebook post on the museum’s page, announcing more details would be provided soon. Brown and his family visited the traveling exhibit of the official Presidential Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama. According to subsequent reporting from Boardroom, the partnership will focus on the power and impact of leadership more generally.

Brown has already teamed up with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to highlight necessary structural changes in education among several other Pursuits away from the court in the city of Boston and beyond.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Should the Boston Celtics trade for the Utah Jazz’s Jarred Vanderbilt?

Boston Celtics part of NBA’s ‘Wildest shots of the 2021-22 season’ clip

Marcus Smart, Jrue Holiday team up to help kids at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital

Boston alum Juancho Hernangomez saves best for last, helps Spain win EuroBasket gold

Why did Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck say Boston is overrated?

Celtics Lab 141: Projecting the order in the East and talking on the NBA’s Robert Sarver reaction with Zak Noble

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button