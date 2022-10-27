Jayle Stacks takes advantage of opportunity – BuffZone

When an opportunity presented itself last week, Jayle Stacks was ready.

Colorado went into Oregon State on Saturday night with a short-handed backfield, and lost another option less than two minutes into the game.

Given his first opportunity as a key ball carrier, Stacks responded with 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Those were all career highs for the third-year sophomore from Cherry Creek High School.

