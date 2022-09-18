Jayden Williams gets Kentucky Basketball offer: NCAA Recruiting News

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class.

On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari.

Williams becomes the first true frontcourt player in 2024 to be offered by Kentucky.

As of right now, the Georgia native is ranked as the No. 18 overall player in the 2024 class and is the No. 3 overall center via 247 Sports Composite.

Williams joins Ian Jackson (No. 1), Tre Johnson (No. 2), Karter Knox (No. 5), Isaiah Elohim (No. 9), and Boogie Fland (No. 10) as players ranked in the top 20 in 2024 to receive an offer from Calipari.

Overtime Elite head Coach Kevin Ollie had high praise for the Talent of Williams.

“Jayden’s an elite player with a large upside who will benefit tremendously from our development resources,” OTE head Coach and director of player development Kevin Ollie said via SI. “You can’t teach the length and athleticism he brings to the court, so as he uses OTE’s resources to continue developing his overall game, his potential is limitless.”

It will be interesting to see if Williams ends up in Lexington when this recruitment is all said and done.

