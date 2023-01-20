Jayden Everett Joins Football Staff – Vanderbilt University Athletics – Official Athletics Website

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football head Coach Clark Lea has announced the addition of Jayden Everett as Assistant coach. Everett will serve as the Commodore running backs coach.

Everett joins Vandy following two seasons as the running backs Coach at Tulsa. He also has coaching stints at Akron, Central Michigan and Indiana State.

“I’m excited to welcome Jayden Everett and his family to Vanderbilt,” Lea said. “Jayden has established himself as a rising star in our industry as both a Coach and recruiter. Most importantly, Jayden’s ability to forge relationships will have an immediate impact on our staff and in our running backs room.”

With Tulsa in 2022, Everett leaves Deneric Prince led the team with 729 rushing yards, finishing among the American Athletic Conference’s top 10 and the top 100 in FBS.

Everett mentored Shamari Brooks to a 1,000-yard season in 2021. Brooks ran for seven touchdowns on the season and finished his career second on Tulsa’s career rushing yards list. As a team, the Golden Hurricane ranked third in the conference with 192 yards per game.

Prior to Tulsa, Everett spent four seasons as a running backs coach in the Mid-American Conference. He coached at Central Michigan from 2017-18 and Akron from 2019-20.

With the Zips, running back Teon Dollard ran for 666 yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries. Dollard was the first running back and just the fourth Offensive player in program history to earn first team All-MAC honors.

For the Chippewas, Jonathan Ward ran for 1,019 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2017, adding 470 receiving yards. He was the first CMU running back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in three seasons and went on to play for the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Tennessee Titans.

Everett also led the recruitment of Lew Nicholas Jr. who went on to be named MAC Freshman of the Year in 2020.

Before Central Michigan, Everett spent four seasons at his alma mater, Indiana State. Shakir Bell notched 4,214 career rushing yards under Everett’s tutelage, placing him second all-time at ISU. In 2014, Everett helped the Sycamores reach the postseason for the first time in 30 years as they made the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Everett started his coaching career at Hutchinson Community College as recruiting coordinator and running backs coach. Future NFL All-Pro receiver Cordarrelle Patterson played at Hutchinson while Everett was there. Patterson was later selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFL Draft.

As a player, Everett was a linebacker at Indiana State. He was named the team’s MVP and was a defensive captain as a senior. He ranked among the top-20 in FCS in tackles that season, making 102 to earn All-Missouri Valley Honorable mention accolades.

The Newton, Kansas, native earned a degree in Psychology from Indiana State in 2009. He and his wife, Susan, have two children — Vera and Kaenan.

The Everett File

Hometown: Newton, Kansas

High School: Newton

College: Indiana State (psychology, 2009)

Wife: Susan

Children: Vera and Kaenan

Playing Experience

2005-08 • Indiana State (linebacker)

Coaching Career

2011 • Hutchinson (Kan.) CC • Running Backs • Recruiting Coordinator

2012 • Hutchinson (Kan.) CC • Running Backs • Recruiting Coordinator

2013 • Indiana State • Running Backs

2014 • Indiana State • Running Backs

2015 • Indiana State • Running Backs

2016 • Indiana State • Running Backs • Recruiting Coordinator

2017 • Central Michigan • Running Backs

2018 • Central Michigan • Running Backs

2019 • Akron • Running Backs

2020 • Akron • Running Backs

2021 • Tulsa • Running Backs

2022 • Tulsa • Running Backs

2023 • Vanderbilt • Running Backs

Postseason Experience

2014 • Indiana State • FCS Playoffs • Second Round

2017 • Central Michigan • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

2021 • Tulsa • Myrtle Beach Bowl