Jayden Daniels starts at quarterback for LSU football against FSU

NEW ORLEANS – LSU football will start senior quarterback Jayden Daniels against Florida State, according to On3 Sports.

The Tigers face the Seminoles on Sunday night (6:30 pm, ABC) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Daniels gets the nod over redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and freshman Walker Howard, who LSU Coach Brian Kelly anticipates will redshirt this season.

This offseason, Daniels transferred to LSU from Arizona State after spending the last three seasons as the Sun Devils’ starter. He threw for 6,024 yards, 32 touchdowns and completed 62.4% of his throws in Tempe.

He also ran for 1,288 yards and 13 scores, with 710 of those yards coming last season. They threw as many touchdowns (10) as interceptions a year ago.

Nussmeier appeared in four games for LSU last season, completing 50.9% of his passes while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kelly told reporters at Monday’s press conference that the gap between Nussmeier and Daniels is extremely close and he anticipates that both quarterbacks will contribute to the team this season.

“When we’re talking about both quarterbacks, this is a 1A and 1B. This is not a one and a two,” Kelly said.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.