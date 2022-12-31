Jayden Daniels, LSU OC Mike Denbrock preview Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue football, Tigers’ QB depth Entering 2023

“Impossible. It is a challenge for sure. Obviously, people have to make the decisions they feel are best for them moving forward, and we respect that 10o%.

“I think the guys that have decided to play in the game that are going to be available to us on Jan. 2 are guys that are 100% ready to get after it and represent LSU the way that LSU deserves to be represented.”

On how Daniels can further develop…

“First off, probably the main reason, Jayden, was the opportunity to work with me again, next year, right?”

DANIELS: “Hundred percent. Hundred percent.”

DENBROCK: “That’s what I thought you were going to say.

“But listen, I think the great thing that Jayden has done throughout the season is he has continued to work on the things he knows need addressing, which I think in his mind, he always knew he was athletic. He could get out of the pocket. What has been remarkable for me is the development he has made as a thrower, and I think his accuracy has improved. I think his ability to see things, his movement keys, all those things have grown as the season has grown. I think his confidence has grown, and I think his ability to make plays in the game has grown. Those are all things that can continue to be enhanced. We are excited to get to work on those things. First thing is first, of course, we have a big game right in from us, and we are going to take care of that first, hopefully.”