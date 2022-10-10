Jay Sigel Invitational Charity golf tournament hits the Aronimink Golf Club greens – Mainline Media News

On September 19th approximately 175 Golfers attended the 30th annual Jay Sigel Invitational a premier Charity golf tournament in the Delaware Valley. Golfers and their guests enjoyed golf at the prestigious Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square. Post golf guests enjoyed cocktails, buffet dinner, a silent and live auction. More than $268,000 was raised and will benefit breast and prostate cancer research at the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

Photos and article submitted by Maggie Corcoran