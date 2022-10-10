Jay Sigel Invitational Charity golf tournament hits the Aronimink Golf Club greens – Mainline Media News

On September 19th approximately 175 Golfers attended the 30th annual Jay Sigel Invitational a premier Charity golf tournament in the Delaware Valley. Golfers and their guests enjoyed golf at the prestigious Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square. Post golf guests enjoyed cocktails, buffet dinner, a silent and live auction. More than $268,000 was raised and will benefit breast and prostate cancer research at the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

Photos and article submitted by Maggie Corcoran

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button