Jay Jay Okocha Watches On As Iwobi Scores Goal of the Month Contender for Everton Against Man Utd ▷ SportsBrief.com

Jay Jay Okocha was captured in the Goodison Park stands in Everton’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United

The former Nigerian international is an Uncle to Alex Iwobi, who opened the scoring against the Red Devils

Iwobi produced a magical finish as early as the 5th minute of the encounter, but United equalized and eventually won the tie

Former Super Eagles Captain Jay Jay Okocha was spotted in the stands as Manchester United defeated Everton at Goodison Park.

The former Bolton Wanderers skipper, an Uncle to Alex Iwobi, watched with delight as his Nephew ripped the back of the United net in the opening minutes of the encounter.

The Nigerian international set the game alight when he found the back of the net for Everton in the 5th minute from outside the area.

Jay Jay Okocha was delighted to see Alex Iwobi score against Manchester United. Photo: Simon Stacpoole

Iwobi was set up just outside the area before his curler sailed past David de Gea, who could do nothing about the effort.

And with Everton still in the lead, cameras captured Jay Jay Okocha in the stands as he looked to be urging Iwobi on.

The former Arsenal man has been superb under manager Frank Lampard, but his early goal could not save the Toffees from losing at home.

It was Antony that restored parity for the Red Devils following his Sublime finish in the 15th minute as the entire Goodison Park was silenced.

Manchester United then suffered an injury blow as Anthony Martial was substituted for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 29th minute.

The Portuguese Legend grabbed the Winner in the 44th minute with a low drive that Jordan Pickford could do nothing about.

Although Marcus Rashford thought he had extended United’s lead in the 81st minute, the VAR chopped off the goal. However, it was enough as United claimed all the points; it ended Everton 1-2 Manchester United.

Ronaldo hits 700-goal Landmark

Sports Brief earlier reported that fans have taken to social media to send Cristiano Ronaldo a congratulatory message after he finally hit the 700-goal mark.

Ronaldo has not been in good shape since the start of the new season, with his struggle for form being punctuated by a lack of game time under Erik ten Hag.

According to OptaJoe, the forward’s Landmark goal came 20 years and two days after he scored his first club goal.

