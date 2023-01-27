Jay Huff on Pace to Shatter NBA G League Blocks Record

The all-time record for most blocks in a single season in the NBA G League is in jeopardy, courtesy of former Virginia center Jay Huff. The record for most blocks in a season in the NBA’s development league is currently held by Kurt Looby, who blocked 166 shots, or an average of 3.3 blocks per game, in the 2009-2010 season.

Through just ten games so far this season, Jay Huff has already blocked 44 shots for a ridiculous average of 4.4 blocks per game. For context, the second-leading shot blocker in the NBA G League is averaging 2.2 blocked shots per game. Huff is on pace to shatter the single-season blocked shots record as he is on track to record 220 blocks in the 50-game season if he maintains this pace.

