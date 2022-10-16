Jay Huff and Mamadi Diakite Waived as Part of NBA Roster Cuts

This week, NBA teams are making their final roster decisions as the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season rapidly approaches. Several Hopeful players will learn their Fate this week, Discovering if they have made the cut on an NBA roster or not.

Two players who found themselves on the wrong side of the cut line on Saturday were former Virginia men’s basketball stars Jay Huff and Mamadi Diakite. Although both had impressive stretches of play this preseason for their respective organizations, Huff was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers and Diakite was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

