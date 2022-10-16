Jay Huff and Mamadi Diakite Waived as Part of NBA Roster Cuts

This week, NBA teams are making their final roster decisions as the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season rapidly approaches. Several Hopeful players will learn their Fate this week, Discovering if they have made the cut on an NBA roster or not.

Two players who found themselves on the wrong side of the cut line on Saturday were former Virginia men’s basketball stars Jay Huff and Mamadi Diakite. Although both had impressive stretches of play this preseason for their respective organizations, Huff was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers and Diakite was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The decision of the Cavs to waive Diakite was particularly surprising. In four preseason appearances, Diakite averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game in a little less than 17 minutes per game. They shot a staggering 82.4% from the floor on 4.3 shot attempts per game and shot a 57.1% clip from three-point range on just under two attempts per contest. Diakite was a difference-maker on both ends of the floor and quickly became a fan-favorite in his brief time in Cleveland.

After Proving his worth as a valuable contributor this preseason – and especially given his winning track record as the only player to ever win an NCAA championship, a G League championship, and an NBA Finals Championship – it shouldn’t be long before another team scoops Mamadi Diakite up.

There is similar hope for Jay Huff, who will also be searching for a team after the Lakers waived him on Saturday. Huff averaged 9.5 minutes played in three preseason games, recording 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game on 75.0% shooting. Like Diakite, many in the Laker fanbase were in support of the team signing Huff in order to give the team some much-needed depth at the center position.

Instead, Huff hits the market, where he will hope to find a new home as he enters his second season of professional basketball.

There are currently six former Wahoos who have standard NBA contracts:

Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics)

Sam Hauser (Boston Celtics)

Anthony Gill (Washington Wizards)

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)

De’Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks)

Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans)

Additionally, there are two former UVA men’s basketball players who are on NBA rosters on two-way contracts: Braxton Key with the Detroit Pistons and Ty Jeromewho was signed to a two-way deal by the Golden State Warriors on Saturday morning.

