Jay Chou ‘Art Color with Artistes’ Exhibition

Jay Chou has opened his fine art exhibition, Art Color with Artistes — Curated by Jay Chou, at the Sands Theatre, located in Singapore’s notorious Marina Bay Sands. Brought together by ENVISEAM with the support of L’Officiel under the AMTD Group, The Baer Faxt, and Showup.com, the exhibition showcases an array of artworks from renowned artists such as KAWS, Futura, Katherine Bernhadt, Gerhard Richter, Mark Bradford, George Baselitz, Jahan Loh, and Eddie Martinez among others, all handpicked by the Mando-pop king.

As a visionary, artist, and cultural leader, Jay Chou intended the exhibition to be a Testament to innovation as well as to reinforce the concept of “art is life” and how “art can be a powerful factor that shapes and is shaped by the lives of those around us.” On the opening night, the curator announced that “This exhibition can be said to be a prelude, because we look forward to a larger-scale exhibition in 2023,” signaling more installations of the likes is to be expected in the new year.

Preview the Art Color with Artistes — Curated by Jay Chou exhibition and some of the Featured artworks in the gallery above. Ticket prices range from S$60 – S$80 (approximately $45 – $60 USD) and are available to purchase via Marina Bay Sand’s website up until December 29.

Marina Bay Sands Singapore

10 Bayfront Ave,

Singapore 018956

