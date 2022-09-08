Jay Bilas Wants To See 1 Major Change In College Basketball

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 26: ESPN college basketball Analyst Jay Bilas stands on the court before calling the Continental Tire Challenge between the Duke Blue Devils and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Blue Devils defeated the Bulldogs 84-81. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The shot clock is one of many ways in which college basketball deviates from the NBA.

Men’s college hoops currently uses a 30-second shot clock. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander asked 100 college coaches if they’d want to adopt the NBA’s 24-second timer.

The results were right down the middle, with 50 siding for change and the other 50 preferring the status quo.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas responded to the poll with his opinion on the divisive issue.

“I’m for a 24-second clock,” Bilas wrote. “Basketball is a game of quick decisions, and young international players play with a 24-second clock, and do just fine.”

Some coaches in favor of a 24-second clock expressed the importance of preparing college players for the pros with more uniform rules. It would also make the game faster, creating a more fan-friendly product.

However, detractors believe young players need to develop before they can adjust to a faster tempo. College Athletes aren’t as Talented as NBA players, so the change could yield some messy basketball.

Bilas’ colleague, Fran Fraschilla, helped spark the CBS poll by calling for a reduction to 24 seconds last month. They argued that it’d help players develop while forcing coaches to teach better philosophies.

Based on the CBS poll, college coaches are truly torn over introducing a 24-second shot clock.