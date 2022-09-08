Jay Bilas Wants To See 1 Major Change In College Basketball

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: ESPN college basketball Analyst Jay Bilas stands on the court before calling the Continental Tire Challenge between the Duke Blue Devils and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Blue Devils defeated the Bulldogs 84-81. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 26: ESPN college basketball Analyst Jay Bilas stands on the court before calling the Continental Tire Challenge between the Duke Blue Devils and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Blue Devils defeated the Bulldogs 84-81. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The shot clock is one of many ways in which college basketball deviates from the NBA.

Men’s college hoops currently uses a 30-second shot clock. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander asked 100 college coaches if they’d want to adopt the NBA’s 24-second timer.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button