Jay Bilas names 11 college basketball teams as Championship contenders

ESPN college basketball Analyst Jay Bilas named 11 teams he sees as legitimate national championship contenders.

Texas was mentioned among Bilas’ list of national title hopefuls. The Longhorns currently sit ranked at No. 10 in the Nation at 17-3, tied on top of the Big 12 Conference standings.

There are plenty of reasons why Texas is a Trendy pick to play well in March.

Texas is an experienced group with lots of college basketball under its belt. The core of Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen and Tyrese Hunter are no strangers to the big stage.

Depth is an area where Texas holds an advantage over many teams in the nation. The Longhorns bench has been critical in their success thus far, averaging over 25 points per game in Big 12 play.

Playing elite competition is something Texas is used to while keeping up with the Gauntlet of the Big 12 schedule. Every night in the league is a Dogfight on the court.

Here is a complete look at the 11 programs Bilas believes can make a Championship run in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Houston

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

UCONN

Syndication: The Enquirer

Virginia

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Story Originally appeared on Longhorns Wire