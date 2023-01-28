Jay Bilas names 11 college basketball teams as Championship contenders
ESPN college basketball Analyst Jay Bilas named 11 teams he sees as legitimate national championship contenders.
Texas was mentioned among Bilas’ list of national title hopefuls. The Longhorns currently sit ranked at No. 10 in the Nation at 17-3, tied on top of the Big 12 Conference standings.
There are plenty of reasons why Texas is a Trendy pick to play well in March.
Texas is an experienced group with lots of college basketball under its belt. The core of Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen and Tyrese Hunter are no strangers to the big stage.
Depth is an area where Texas holds an advantage over many teams in the nation. The Longhorns bench has been critical in their success thus far, averaging over 25 points per game in Big 12 play.
Playing elite competition is something Texas is used to while keeping up with the Gauntlet of the Big 12 schedule. Every night in the league is a Dogfight on the court.
Here is a complete look at the 11 programs Bilas believes can make a Championship run in the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Houston
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
UCONN
Syndication: The Enquirer
Virginia
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Story Originally appeared on Longhorns Wire