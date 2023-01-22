Jaxson Wilson commits to Michigan State football as preferred walk-on

Michigan State football gained another commit in their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday, when MSU Legacy and 2023 2-star defensive lineman Jaxson Wilson committed to the Spartans.

Wilson, the son of Travis Wilson, who played fullback for the Spartans in 1999 and 2000, was offered by MSU back in December.

He is the No. 291 ranked defensive lineman in the state of Michigan and the No. 101 ranked player in the state overall.

