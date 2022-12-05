Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Ohio State WR to Declare for 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff due to a lingering hamstring injury and will declare for the NFL Draft.

“I want to be out there competing with my brothers more than anything,” Smith-Njigba told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “The decision to turn pro was made after I was unable to come back on multiple occasions during the season, and the Doctors determined I would be unable to participate in the playoffs.”

