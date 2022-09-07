Jaxon Smith-Njigba NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more on Talented WR

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite sharing a wide receiver room with first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave last season, Smith-Njigba set single-season school records in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606). And he couldn’t have ended his sophomore campaign on a higher note, as he put forth a historic Bowl game performance.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Smith-Njigba, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 20

20 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 198

: 198 Hometown : Rockwall, Texas

Position: Well. 2 WR | Overall: Well. 11

high school: Rockwall (Rockwall, Texas)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9856)

National: 29 | WR: 5 | Texas: 5

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), second-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), All-American (USA Today and Sports Illustrated), first-team All-State (MaxPreps), first-team All-Area (Dallas Morning News), Texas Gatorade Football Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection

Check out Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

2022 1 2 3 1.5 0 2021 13 95 1606 16.9 9 2020 7 10 49 4.9 1

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Rose Bowl game MVP

2021: Third-team All-American (Associated Press)

Notable statistics

Set single-season school records in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606)

2021: 1,606 receiving yards broke 20-year-old Big Ten record

2021: Set Rose Bowl records with 347 receiving yards and 15 receptions

2021: Closed season with five straight 100-yard receiving games

Initial Scouting report

“The Texas native displays good range and has a natural feel for the game, allowing him to settle into soft spots in a zone. Smith-Njigba has good-top end speed working out of the slot. He was able to thrive in an offense that Featured eventual first-round wide receiver selections Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Smith-Njigba caught 84.8% of passes in which he was the primary target, which was seventh-best, according to TruMedia.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards