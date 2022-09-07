Jaxon Smith-Njigba NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more on Talented WR
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite sharing a wide receiver room with first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave last season, Smith-Njigba set single-season school records in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606). And he couldn’t have ended his sophomore campaign on a higher note, as he put forth a historic Bowl game performance.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Smith-Njigba, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
Background
- Age: 20
- Year: Junior
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 198
- Hometown: Rockwall, Texas
- Interesting facts: His 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl were the most in school history, most in Bowl game history, second-most in Big Ten history and fifth-most in NCAA Division I history
Position: Well. 2 WR | Overall: Well. 11
high school: Rockwall (Rockwall, Texas)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9856)
- National: 29 | WR: 5 | Texas: 5
High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), second-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), All-American (USA Today and Sports Illustrated), first-team All-State (MaxPreps), first-team All-Area (Dallas Morning News), Texas Gatorade Football Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection
Check out Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.
College stats
|2022
|1
|2
|3
|1.5
|0
|
2021
|
13
|
95
|1606
|16.9
|9
|2020
|7
|10
|49
|4.9
|1
College Accolades
Honors
- 2021: Rose Bowl game MVP
- 2021: Third-team All-American (Associated Press)
Notable statistics
- 2021: Set single-season school records in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606) while sharing a wide receiver room with a pair of first-round picks in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave
- 2021: 1,606 receiving yards broke 20-year-old Big Ten record
- 2021: Set Rose Bowl records with 347 receiving yards and 15 receptions
- 2021: His 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl were the most in school history, most in Bowl game history, second-most in Big Ten history and fifth-most in NCAA Division I history
- 2021: Closed season with five straight 100-yard receiving games
Initial Scouting report
“The Texas native displays good range and has a natural feel for the game, allowing him to settle into soft spots in a zone. Smith-Njigba has good-top end speed working out of the slot. He was able to thrive in an offense that Featured eventual first-round wide receiver selections Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Smith-Njigba caught 84.8% of passes in which he was the primary target, which was seventh-best, according to TruMedia.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards