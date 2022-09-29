Jaxon Robb leads West Branch boys golf team to Sectional title

West Branch, Marlington and Manchester earned district berths in Wednesday’s Division II boys golf Sectional tournament at Elms Country Club.

Jaxon Robb’s 76 helped West Branch earn the team title with a 321. Robb finished in a three-way tie for medalist honors.

Marlington finished second with a 344. Manchester came in third at 345.

Northwest’s Zach Huscusson earned one of the three individual district berths. They shot 81.

BOYS GOLF

Elms Division II Sectional

Elms Country Club

Team scores

(Top three advance to district)

1, West Branch 321; 2, Marlington 344; 3, Manchester 346 … 11, Northwest 397; 12, Canton South 406.

Medalists

Ryan Dinan (Coventry) 76, Brady Hahn (Springfield) 76, Jaxon Robb (West Branch) 76.

Individual district Qualifiers

Brady Hahn (Springfield) 76, Ryan Dinan (Coventry) 76, Zach Huscusson (Northwest) 81.

Area scores

Canton South: Bifolchi 96, Brooks 98, Smith 106, Hein 106. Manchester: Johnson 80, Carr 81, Mothersbaugh 91, Hausch 94. Marlington: Battershell 83, Dillon 84, Yoder 87, Howard 90. Northwest: Huscusson 81, Hyrne 99, Smith 106, Miller 111. West Branch: Robb 76, Williams 77, Wilson 78, Votaw 90.

Windmill Lakes Division II Sectional

Windmill Lakes Golf Club

Team scores

(Top three advance to district tournament)

1, Ursuline 342; 2, Streetsboro 362; 3, Poland Seminary 366 … 6, Salem 391 … 14, Fairless 602.

Co-medalists

Chaz Ekoniak (Struthers) 80, Chance Laczko (Struthers) 80.

Individual district Qualifiers

Chaz Ekoniak (Struthers) 80, Chance Laczko (Struthers) 80, Kenny Williams (Warren Champion) 85.

Area scores

Unfair: Boyles 95, Mincks 136, Howard 181, Horrisberger 190. Salem: Ford 93, Colian 94, Bricker 96, Sommers 108.

Cambridge Division III Sectional

Cambridge Country Club

Team scores

(Top four advance to district tournament)

1, Fort Frye 317; 2, Garaway 335; 3, Hiland 336; 4, Monroe Central 360 … 12, Tusky Valley 421; 13, Malvern 422.

Medalist

Chatum Courson (Fort Frye) 73.

Individual district Qualifiers

Charlie Peterson (Rosecrans) 81, Gaige Galigher (Connotton Valley) 81, Lukas Reed (Frontier) 82, Westo Hartman (Rosecrans 83).

Area scores

Malvern: Bush 85, Irvine 95, Good 107, Grossi 131. Tusky Valley: Gardner 86, Kuykendall 105, Cook Linamen 115, Tidrick 115.

Pine Hills Division III Sectional

Pine Hills Golf Club

Team scores

(Top three advance to district tournament)

1, Independence 331; 2, Dalton 347; 3, Loudonville 361.

Medalist

Mark Pillar (Independence) 76.

Individual district Qualifiers

Adam Sibila (Tuslaw) 79, Dalton Beattie (Mapleton) 79, Joe Bucholz (Northwestern) 86.

Area scores

Dalton: Schlabach 77, Lehman 81, T. Brahler 92, Z. Brahler 97. Tuslaw: Sibilia 79, Smith 97, Cocklin 113.

Salem Hills Division III Sectional

Salem Hills Golf Club

Team scores

(Top three advance to district tournament)

1, Mogadore 312; 2, Mooney 315; 3, Columbiana 326 … 8, Lake Center Christian 360 … 10, Central Catholic 388; 11, East Canton 392; 12, St. Thomas Aquinas 437.

Medalist

Dillon Pendergast (Mogadore) 67.

Individual district Qualifiers

Garrett Wallace (David Anderson) 77, Jackson Ensley (New Middleton Springfield) 77, Dylan Maninga (Lake Center Christian) 78.

Area scores

Central Catholic: M. Duncan 90, Stephens 97, Frank 100, A. Duncan 101, Bunner 101. East Canton: I. Kandel 94, J. Kandel 96, Schrader 99, Deutschman 103. Lake Center Christian: Maninga 78, Spickard 86, Osborne 96, Lamiell 100. St. Thomas Aquinas: Hawkins 89, Tabellion 103, Pribula 109, Johnson 136.

GIRLS TENNIS

Federal League Tournament

Saturday

Team results

1, Hoover; 2, Jackson; 3, Perry; 4, Green; 5, Lake; 6, GlenOak; 7, McKinley.

Championship round results

First singles: Tess Bucher (Hoover) d. Paige Reese (Jackson) 6-0, 6-3.

Second singles: Claire Wood (Hoover) d. Madison Altman (Jackson) 4-6, 6-2, 1-0.

Third singles: Addison Sheil (Hoover) d. Hana Ahmed (Jackson) 6-4, 1-6, 1-0.

First doubles: Divya Shanmugam/Addyson Utterback (Jackson) d. Cecilia Holben/Angelina Koinoclov (Hoover) 6-0, 3-6, 1-0.

Second doubles: Ema Padcke/Bridget Fink (Hoover) d. Anisha Rawal/Anna Wright (Jackson) 6-2, 7-5.

Note: Hoover captured the Federal League Championship by winning the regular season competition and the team tournament title.

BOYS SOCCER

Canton South 7, Sandy Valley 1

Goals: White (CS) 3, Houston (CS) 2, Tello Sunderman (CS), S. Miller (CS), McCort (SV). Assists: C. Miller (CS) 2, Houston (CS) 2. Clay: Crowe (SV) 13, Treacher (CS) 2. shots: Canton South 19-3. Corner kicks: Canton South 2-1. Halftime: Canton South 4-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Jackson 9, McKinley 1

Goals: Crawford (J), Lowmiller (J), Adams (J), Wuong (J), Gonzalez Abreu (J), Karageorge (J), Lemus (J), Argento (J), Bossart (J), Garner (McK) Assists: Chiofolo (J) 2, Argento (J) 2, Crawford (J), Adams (J), Niemi (J), Karageorge (J), Graves (McK). Clay: Booth (McK) 4, Peters (J) 2. Shots on goal: Jackson 13-2. Corner kicks: Jackson 2-0. Halftime: Jackson 6-0. Records: Jackson 6-3-2, McKinley 2-7-1.

Green 2, Perry 0

Goals: Leemaster (G) 2. Assists: Taylor (G), Duskey (G). Clay: Nyeste (G) 11, Sitko (G) 4. Shots on goal: Green 13-4. Corner kicks: Green 9-1. Halftime: Green 2-0

Fairless 2, CVCA 2

Goals: Ashton (F) 2, Ritzman (CVCA) 2. Shots: CVCA 19-4. Corner kicks: CVCA 7-2. Records: Fairless 6-3-2.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GlenOak 25-25-25, Stow 12-23-19

Top servers: Nameth (GO) 15 points. Kill leaders: Stepanovich (GO) 10. Assists leaders: Nameth (GO) 13, Paradis (GO) 13. Defensive leaders: Davis (GO) 13 digs, Oliver (GO) 5 blocks, Stepanovich (GO) 5 blocks. Records: GlenOak 14-2.

Massillon 25-25-25, McKinley 19-21-8

Top servers: Albrecht (Mass) 18 points, 5 aces, Elder (McK) 8 points, 1 ace. Kill leaders: Wagner (Mass) 12, Blakely (McK) 10. Assists leaders: Moore (Mass) 20, Dabney (McK) 11. Defensive leaders: Elder (McK) 11 digs, Wagner (Mass) 10 digs, Bronson (McK) 3 blocks. Records: Massillon 8-9.

Central Catholic 26-22-25-25, Chippewa 24-25-21-23

Top servers: Neisel (CC) 3 aces. Kill leaders: Heiser (CC) 24. Assists leaders: Turner (CC) 53. Defensive leaders: Clark (CC) 24 digs, Heiser (CC) 8 blocks.