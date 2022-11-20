Jawhar Jordan’s big day, takeaways

Jawhar Jordan didn’t give away his shot Saturday evening.

Getting his start at running back in place of Tiyon Evans, Jordan did a little bit of everything for Louisville. He scored on offense and special teams to lift U of L to a 25-10 win over No. 24 NC State in the season home finale at Cardinal Stadium.

Jordan ended the night with 105 yards on 16 carries for an average of 6.6 yards per carry. But it was his 98-yard kick return, after initially bobbing the ball, late in the first half that ignited the Cardinals, made it a 9-3 game and put them ahead for good.

“He doesn’t say anything,” U of L head Coach Scott Satterfield said. “He just comes to work every single day, works his tail off and when he gets an opportunity and chance, he tries to make the most of it. For a smaller back, he runs as hard as anybody I’ve really been around for his size. He’s not the 210, 215-pound back. I mean, he still sticks it up in there and tries to maneuver and get yards.”

With the win, Louisville (7-4) concludes ACC play with a 4-4 record. Once again, the team showed its ability to rebound following a loss after falling to No. 10 Clemson 31-16 a week ago.

With NC State and Louisville playing to a scoreless first quarter, the Cardinals struck first in the second quarter with a 26-yard field goal from James Turner. Although the Wolfpack came within three of Louisville in the third quarter, 13-10, the Cardinals created separation in the fourth and held on for the win. They’ve won five of their last six games and have a chance to reach eight wins next week for the second time under Satterfield.

Louisville is set to play at Kentucky, which lost to No. 1 Georgia 16-6 a few minutes before the Cardinals’ game ended, in the Governor’s Cup at 3 pm next Saturday to end the year. The in-state rivals are heading in opposite directions — the Cardinals have won five of the last six, including two without their starting quarterback, while the Wildcats have lost three of the last four as a once-promising season has dissolved into one of questions and missed opportunities.

“You think about after the BC game, we’re dead in the water and then all of a sudden, now we’ve won five out of the last six,” Satterfield said. “That’s a credit to those senior (players). Those guys did a phenomenal job of continuing to stay the course.”

Here are three takeaways from U of L’s latest win over a ranked opponent:

Both teams depleted, but Brock Domann wins second start with Cards

Neither team was playing at full strength in the Cardinals’ home finale.

Louisville was without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was out with a right shoulder injury, and saw limited minutes from Evans. In addition to Jordan seeing time in the backfield, true freshman Maurice Turner saw the most attempts of his young career — 15 carries for 59 yards.

For a second time this year, Domann got the start with Cunningham out. Where he’s not the runner Cunningham is, Domann’s passing helped to open up the Cardinals’ offense. He had two passes of 30-plus yards, one of which — a 36-yard dart to Tyler Hudson — set up Jordan’s 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Despite a failed two-point try, the score allowed U of L some breathing room, 22-10, with 10:05 left in the game.

Domann finished 12 of 25 (48%) for 153 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and took one sack.

“We knew coming in that it was going to be a dogfight,” he said. “I thought we got the yardage that we needed, obviously. Every week is different. Sometimes we go air raid. Other times, we ground and pound. You’ve just got to execute the game plan.”

Meanwhile, NC State was down to its third-string and Scout team quarterbacks in Jack Chambers and Ben Finley, respectively, and utilized both in the contest. Chambers got the start but didn’t make it to the second quarter after going 2 of 6 for just 13 yards. Finley took over from there and was better, but still completed less than 50% of his passes (14 of 32) for 175 yards and a TD.

Jordan’s return stole the show, but U of L’s special teams shined

Louisville’s special teams were the star of the show in the first half. James Turner supplied the Cardinals with four field goals, two of which — for 26 and 22 yards, respectively — came in the first half.

Sandwiched in between the field goals was a 98-yard kick return from Jordan to put the Cardinals up 10-3 at the 4:31 mark of the second quarter. Louisville had just held NC State to a 30-yard field goal after linebacker Monty Montgomery’s near interception stalled the Wolfpack’s drive.

Jordan chased the ball down at the 2, eluded two tackles then was off to the races.

Cardinals punter Mark Vassett also averaged 40.2 yards per punt on the day. Near the beginning of the second quarter, they pinned the Wolfpack back to their 4-yard line. The defense did the rest, forcing NC State into a three-and-out after NC State running back Jordan Houston got three carries for 9 yards.

Louisville’s defense dominates again, smothers NC State

On Tuesday, Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown was named a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the top assistant coach in the country.

The Cardinals’ defense proved why Saturday night, holding NC State to only one touchdown. No matter who was in, the unit got pressure on the Wolfpacks’ quarterback for five sacks, 2 ½ of which came from linebacker Yasir Abdullah on Senior Day.

The group also limited NC State to less than 100 yards rushing and forced the Wolfpack to turn the ball over on Downs on three straight series in the fourth quarter. NC State also started the game with three consecutive punts before Christopher Dunn sent a 30-yard field goal through the uprights with 4:46 left in the second quarter, tying the game at 3.

Cardinals defensive back Jarvis Brownlee appeared to be targeted the most by NC State’s offense. Despite a couple of hiccups, he tied with linebacker Monty Montgomery for a team-high 10 tackles in addition to four pass breakups. He’s only the third Cardinal in the last 20 years to have four breakups, joining Chandler Jones (2019) and Antoine Harris (2004).

