Jawhar Jordan’s big day, takeaways

Jawhar Jordan didn’t give away his shot Saturday evening.

Getting his start at running back in place of Tiyon Evans, Jordan did a little bit of everything for Louisville. He scored on offense and special teams to lift U of L to a 25-10 win over No. 24 NC State in the season home finale at Cardinal Stadium.

Jordan ended the night with 105 yards on 16 carries for an average of 6.6 yards per carry. But it was his 98-yard kick return, after initially bobbing the ball, late in the first half that ignited the Cardinals, made it a 9-3 game and put them ahead for good.

“He doesn’t say anything,” U of L head Coach Scott Satterfield said. “He just comes to work every single day, works his tail off and when he gets an opportunity and chance, he tries to make the most of it. For a smaller back, he runs as hard as anybody I’ve really been around for his size. He’s not the 210, 215-pound back. I mean, he still sticks it up in there and tries to maneuver and get yards.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button