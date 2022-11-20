Javon Ruff’s coming is strong for Colorado men’s basketball – BuffZone

MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Chances are Javon Ruffin will still experience some growing pains on the court this season. Still, he hardly looks like a person who has played just five college basketball games.

Ruffin, Colorado’s redshirt freshman guard, is coming on strong and enjoyed the finest game of his young career during Friday’s 103-75 rout of No. 24 Texas A&M. Coming off the bench, the 6-foot-5 guard went 4-for-6 overall, 2-for-3 on 3-pointers and 4-for-4 on free throws before finishing with 14 points.

