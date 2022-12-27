Javed akhtar: Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 gets a starry line-up with Javed Akhtar, Pulitzer-winner Caroline Elkins; indigenous art & geopolitics also on the agenda

The Greatest literary extravaganza is back with a bang!

The much-awaited 16th edition of the Jaipur Literary Festival will be held from 19th-23rd January 2023. Widely regarded as the “greatest literary show on earth”, the literary fete will celebrate the best in fiction, non-fiction, food, history , current affairs and politics, AI and technology, translations, poetry, adaptations, and music, language, climate crisis, noir, identity, medicine and health, and cryptocurrency and economy. The event will be held at the Hotel Clarks, Amer Jaipur.

JLF ’23 Promises To Be A Grand Star-Studded Affair

Just like the previous years, Jaipur Literary Fest ’23 will include a stellar line-up of speakers comprising the who’s who of the literary, entertainment and entrepreneurship sectors. Over 250 speakers will grace the event.

Some of them are Pulitzer Prize winners, some have bagged other prestigious awards like the Booker, the Sahitya Akademi, the DCB Prize for South Asian Literature, etc. The guest list will include industry Veterans like Pulitzer-Prize winning author Caroline Elkins, Gaur Gopal Das, the celebrated monk, lifestyle coach, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award winner, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Javed Akhtar, the celebrated Bollywood lyricist, pop singer Usha Uthup, author-politician Shashi Tharoor and many more…

From The Shaky Indo-China Relations To Tech Morality, The Panel Will Touch On Multiple Hot-Button Issues



A panel consisting of noted journalist and political commentator Manoj Joshi; India’s former foreign secretary & Ambassador to China, Vijay Gokhale; and former foreign secretary Shyam Saran, and foreign policy analyst Suhasini Haidar will speak about the fractured Indo-China relations.

Three of India’s most well-known Sinophiles – academic Tansen Sen; former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh JJ Singh and former foreign secretary of India Shyam Saran will lead an in-depth discussion of the political cum cultural-civilizational ties between the two Asian giants. Apart from this, a session named ‘The Great Game of Tech Morality’ will also take place. It will delve into the Heavily contentious topic of tech and ethics. Writer and academic Toby Walsh, tech entrepreneur Anirudh Suri and journalist Praveen Swam will lead the discussion. Excerpts from Suri’s book Great Tech Game: Shaping Geopolitics and the Destiny of Nations, will also be read aloud. Aside from this, other topics like Partition, gender disparities, social justice, the British Raj, etc will be discussed.

JLF ’23 Will Provide A Platform For Subaltern Art To Shine



The literary fete will also celebrate some marginalized voices in the world of art. It will showcase some beautiful artworks from the artists of the Gond and Bhil communities. Rising talents from the world of indigenous and modern art will be felicitated with the Ojas Art Award. This year a Splendid artwork named ‘Vishwaroopa’ will occupy the pride of place at the art exhibition. The artwork was created by a Gond artist and Padma Shri Winner Bhajju Shyam; artist Manjunath Kamath, and Mithila artist Santosh Kumar Das, will display Mother Nature in her anthropomorphic form, in tune with all of the Elements. Other than this, other schools of artwork such as Madhubani-Mithila Art (Bihar), Pattachitra Art, (Bengal), Warli Art (Maharashtra), and Pattachitra Art (Odisha) will also be showcased.