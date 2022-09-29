Jaspers Net Season-High Three Goals to Win MAAC Opener

LAWRENCEVILLE, NY – Conference play officially kicked off Wednesday night for Manhattan at Rider, and the Jaspers tamed the Broncs 3-0.

The Jaspers improve to 3-3-2, while the Broncs fall to 1-6-1.

The Jaspers Struck in the 24th minute courtesy of the foot of Ronaldo Da Silva off a pass from Omar Torres . Torres took a pass around midfield and moved into the attacking zone. From there, Torres sent the ball towards the back post, and Da Silva was there to put it away. The goal is Da Silva’s second of the campaign, and the assist for Torres was his first point of the season.

In the second half, Da Silva followed up Johan Velez’s performance last week with a two-goal match of his own. In the 53rd minute, Anthony Denis put a ball to the right of the goal. The Broncs’ keeper made a move for the ball, but Gunnar Studenhoft beat him to the ball and tapped it past him to Da Silva for a 2-0 lead. Wednesday was Da Silva’s first multi-goal game with the Green and White.

Velez was not one to be shown up following his FDU performance and got on the board in the 60th minute. Dorian Bounab took a ball and knocked it down for Velez, who beat the ‘keeper to the lower right corner.

Danny DiMarco got the nod again from the coaching staff and turned in another stellar performance. He recorded his third clean sheet of the season while getting excellent support from his defense, which only yielded five shots, with two on target and both saved by DiMarco.

The Jaspers continue MAAC play this Saturday at Siena at 2 pm