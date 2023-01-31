Jasper Repeats as MPSF Offensive Player of the Week

MALIBU, Calif. – For the second-consecutive week, Graduate student Jaylen Jasper has earned Mountain Pacific Sports Federation’s Offensive Player of the Week.

It is the third-straight week the Waves have earned the Honor as a junior Bryce Dvorak and Jasper went back-to-back in the second and third weeks of competition. This is Jasper’s third MPSF Weekly Offensive Honor while at Pepperdine, although he also garnered three Weekly Awards of its kind when playing at Stanford from 2018-20.

Jasper (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck Senior HS), an opposite, had another solid Offensive week for the Waves, helping the Squad to a pair of road wins against NJIT and George Mason. Throughout seven sets, he averaged 4.29 kills, 1.15 digs, 0.43 aces and 0.86 blocks per set, totaling 5.29 points/set. He marked double figure kills in both matches, hitting a .451 overall, while adding three aces, six blocks including two solo rejections and eight digs.

Jasper highlighted the weekend with a season-high .647 hitting percentage after tabbing 11 kills on 17 errorless swings against George Mason. He also produced a pair of aces, digs and solo blocks during the sweep. Against NJIT, he marked a big 19 kills on a .353 success rate, tallying an ace, six digs and four blocks throughout the process as well.

He currently leads the Nation with 5.00 kills/set and Ranks second with 5.67 points/set, while ranking sixth in attacks/set (8.50) and 10th in hitting percentage (0.434), among others.

Pepperdine Returns to California this week, flip-flopping with #15 UC Santa Barbara on February 1 and 3, hosting the Gauchos on Wednesday before making the short trip up the coast on Friday.