Jason Zucker dazzles with overtime goal against Blue Jackets

As the Penguins are preparing to get their season underway, forward Jason Zucker is hoping that the high note began the preseason with a sign of good things to come.

Zucker dazzled the crowd with a game-winning goal in overtime, propelling the Pens to a 3-2 win.

For Zucker, he’s hoping that more goals like that will be coming his way after his 2021-22 season was deemed a ‘nightmare’ by some.

Last season was a Nightmare for Jason Zucker, who had to learn to skate a different way just to finish it out. It was just one preseason game. But he showed today, even before netting his beautiful OT winner, why he could be ready to leave it in his dust. https://t.co/HrQFov76No — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) September 25, 2022

Zucker suffered a core muscle injury last year, telling the Post-Gazette that he essentially had to learn how to skate again.

“I basically had to learn how to skate again essentially,” he told the PG. “I couldn’t skate my normal way so I had to compensate in different ways. That made me have to change my game and start thinking differently because I couldn’t skate the way I wanted to. So it starts out physically then [affects me] mentally.”

Zucker has scored 27 goals during his three years with the team and is in his final year of his contract.