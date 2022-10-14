Jason Watkins retires after 20 years as Harrison Coach

EVANSVILLE — Jason Watkins still remembers his introduction to coaching high school soccer.

He graduated from Indiana University in 1996 and moved back home to Evansville. He wasn’t sure of his next step professionally but figured he could help his alma mater. Watkins planned a visit to speak with his former soccer coach, Bob Gaudin.

Except, they couldn’t find him. Turns out Harrison had moved his practices from Stockwell Park to Covert Avenue since he graduated. Watkins nearly missed his opportunity because of a misunderstanding.

They never left the program in the 25 years since that meeting. On Wednesday, Watkins determined it was finally time for a change. He announced his retirement as the Harrison boys soccer coach following his 20th season in charge.

“I had a tremendous run and it’s been an awesome experience,” said Watkins. “I have been blessed to be a part of this program for the last 25 years. It meant the world to me, but to have had such an impact on our student-athletes is what makes it all worth it.”

As a former player with the Warriors turned coach, Watkins spent the majority of his life with the boys’ soccer program. The Reasoning for stepping aside now was simple. He wants to enjoy time with his family.

Watkins coached his older two sons at Harrison — Nicholas graduated last year and Luke is currently a senior. But his youngest, Will, is a freshman at Evansville Christian who also plays soccer. With the obvious schedule conflicts that arise with running a program, Watkins would have missed most of his career.

“The big part of it was being able to see my younger son play soccer in high school,” he said. “I didn’t want to miss anything. I owe him that and want to make sure I follow through with that.”

Watkins left his mark not only on Harrison soccer but in the city. He won 157 games in his 20 years as the head coach, the most in program history, and a pair of Southern Indiana Athletic Conference and City titles (2005, 2010).

The only thing that alluded to him was a Sectional championship. Harrison went 8-8-1 this fall and lost in the Sectional semifinal. It was a wild 6-5 overtime loss to North that was likely among the top games Watkins has coached in his career.

Why stay at Harrison for 25 years? Watkins credits Gaudin, whom he keeps on the same level with Bill Vieth, for making soccer in Evansville what it became. He was a sophomore when Gaudin took over the program. Those lessons learned in those three years are what prompted a return in 1996.

When Gaudin later moved to Texas, another conversation occurred between the two about Watkins taking over. They felt ready because of his mentor.

“They changed everything for us at Harrison,” Watkins said of Gaudin. “They instilled so much within me about working hard, being a good teammate and making sure everybody understood their role. They had a huge influence on why I stayed there. I owe so much to him for allowing me the opportunity.”

Those life lessons are what made it difficult to step away even if the Reasoning was sound. Harrison soccer was a large part of Watkins’ life. The hope was he made an impact the way others made on him.

“We always knew we were teaching life lessons and were molding great young men to be responsible adults,” said Watkins. “That to us was more important than wins and losses. To see some of these young men today is a true Testament to what was being taught.”

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.