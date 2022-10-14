Jason Watkins retires after 20 years as Harrison Coach

EVANSVILLE — Jason Watkins still remembers his introduction to coaching high school soccer.

He graduated from Indiana University in 1996 and moved back home to Evansville. He wasn’t sure of his next step professionally but figured he could help his alma mater. Watkins planned a visit to speak with his former soccer coach, Bob Gaudin.

Except, they couldn’t find him. Turns out Harrison had moved his practices from Stockwell Park to Covert Avenue since he graduated. Watkins nearly missed his opportunity because of a misunderstanding.

They never left the program in the 25 years since that meeting. On Wednesday, Watkins determined it was finally time for a change. He announced his retirement as the Harrison boys soccer coach following his 20th season in charge.

“I had a tremendous run and it’s been an awesome experience,” said Watkins. “I have been blessed to be a part of this program for the last 25 years. It meant the world to me, but to have had such an impact on our student-athletes is what makes it all worth it.”

As a former player with the Warriors turned coach, Watkins spent the majority of his life with the boys’ soccer program. The Reasoning for stepping aside now was simple. He wants to enjoy time with his family.

Watkins coached his older two sons at Harrison — Nicholas graduated last year and Luke is currently a senior. But his youngest, Will, is a freshman at Evansville Christian who also plays soccer. With the obvious schedule conflicts that arise with running a program, Watkins would have missed most of his career.

