Jason Robertson’s goal streak puts him in good company among youthful Stars greats

EDMONTON, Alberta — With his goal during Saturday’s 6-2 win over Edmonton, Stars forward Jason Robertson became the third Dallas Star with a five-game goal streak before his 24th birthday.

Robertson beat Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell on the rush, pinging a shot off the post, then off Campbell and into the net.

Robertson also set up Joe Pavelski’s first-period goal with a shot, then served up Jamie Benn’s first goal of the game with slick stick-work that put the puck behind Campbell.

On the season, Robertson has eight goals and 10 assists in 12 games. Across an 82-game season, he is on pace for 123 points.

“He puts himself in a lot of great spots, comes out with a lot of loose pucks,” Pavelski said. “In battles, makes the right play most of the time. He’s got that knack for finding the net, and finding the open man.”

Benn: “Good players find the right places to go. It seems to follow him around the ice all the time. Obviously, we’re happy for him. If he can continue to do that, he’ll be great.”

Robertson joined Benn (six-game goal streak in 2010-11) and Mike Modano (five-game goal streak in 1993-94) as the only Stars 23 and younger with such streaks.

Robertson has found different ways to score in recent games.

It’s Oct. 27, they tipped a Nils Lundkvist shot to score against the Capitals. Last Saturday, he found a loose puck in the faceoff circle and beat Igor Shesterkin between his legs. On Tuesday against Los Angeles, it was a one-timer on the power play. Against the Coyotes, he scored on a backdoor passing play and a power play rebound.

In Edmonton, it was on the rush.

“I think it’s just being creative with it,” Robertson said. “I practice that and my whole career, I’ve been shooting from everywhere. Ten shots today, I’m sure multiple from different spots and one of them went in. It was probably the worst one. It’s been good. The puck’s been finding me. Keep doing that.”

Pavelski: “It’s good to see his game round right out, and get all that stuff.”

