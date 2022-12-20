Jason Robertson ends goal drought, Riley Tufte earns playing time

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time in almost a month (Nov. 21), the Stars made a change to their group of forwards, inserting Riley Tufte for Denis Gurianov. Tufte was recalled to the NHL at the start of the road trip, and was a healthy scratch in the first four games.

“I like how he handled going down [to the AHL] after training camp,” DeBoer said. “I think his camp was OK, and I think he would agree, it was just OK. A lot of guys in that situation, he’s not a 21-year-old, he’s been to four or five camps, it probably could have affected how he handled it down there.

“You’re rewarding a guy who, in their reports, has been their best player for two or three weeks down there. Hopefully, it translates.”

Tufte played on the fourth line with Radek Faksa and Luke Glendening. They played 12:04, and had one shot on goal, three shot attempts and two hits.

Robertson ends drought: Jason Robertson’s empty-netter ended a seven-game goal drought, which was the second-longest of his career. In 2021, they went nine games without a goal.

“He had a smile ear-to-ear on that one,” DeBoer said. “They needed that. He’s been a little snakebit, but hopefully that gets him going the other way again.”

Robertson is still third in the NHL with 24 goals this season.

