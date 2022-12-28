Jason Osterberg helps kids develop confidence, sportsmanship through soccer
For his Dedication to helping local kids develop skill, confidence, and sportsmanship, among other values, as a youth Coach with the Midland Soccer Club’s Fusion program, Jason Osterberg was Nominated for the Daily News “Citizen of the Year” project.
Osterberg, 42, grew up in Battle Creek but now lives in Midland, where he works as a regional sales manager for Schelde Sports, a manufacturer of athletics equipment. Osterberg and his wife, Marisa, have one son, Cameron, who is 9 years old.