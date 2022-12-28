Jason Osterberg helps kids develop confidence, sportsmanship through soccer

For his Dedication to helping local kids develop skill, confidence, and sportsmanship, among other values, as a youth Coach with the Midland Soccer Club’s Fusion program, Jason Osterberg was Nominated for the Daily News “Citizen of the Year” project.

Osterberg, 42, grew up in Battle Creek but now lives in Midland, where he works as a regional sales manager for Schelde Sports, a manufacturer of athletics equipment. Osterberg and his wife, Marisa, have one son, Cameron, who is 9 years old.

He has coached youth soccer at various levels for many years. Currently, he is the head coach of a U10 boys’ team in the Midland Soccer Club’s Fusion travel program.

“I was blessed to work with Jason … in Mount Pleasant before he found another job that allowed him more time at home and (more time for) helping Coach youth soccer in the Midland area,” said Chris Spachman in his Nomination letter. “His Dedication to the betterment of Midland youth through sports programs deserves some recognition. He is not only helping Midland today but also tomorrow by being a positive role model and coach.

“Lastly, maybe the least important thing – he is a darn good coach,” Spachman added.

What do you like most about living in your community?

OSTERBERG: “It’s a good community – good schools, good for families, safe. There is a lot to do for kids.”

How long have you been coaching soccer, and why did you start coaching initially?

OSTERBERG: “I’ve coached off and on for quite a while. When my son made (the) Fusion (program) a couple of years ago, because I have a background in soccer, I offered to help the Coach if he wanted any help. This year, I took on coaching my own team, and, previous to that, I had coached rec. Long before that, I coached travel teams in Minnesota. … I wanted to stay in the game. Growing up playing soccer competitively, it (coaching) was a way for me to stay in the game. You want to stay in the game because you love the game.”

When you’re coaching, what do you hope your players take away from the experience of playing soccer?

OSTERBERG: “Just to continue having fun with the game and continuing to grow as players and develop. If they take one thing away to work on and improve upon each season … then to see them work on those things and develop from season to season is very rewarding.”

What values ​​do you hope to model and/or teach when you’re coaching?

OSTERBERG: “Respect for the game, respect for the other team, respect for the referees, and to have fun.”

In your personal experience, what is the most fulfilling aspect of volunteering?

OSTERBERG: “Just seeing the growth of the kids, especially at this age where they’re still developing. You see how they take something from practice and take it into a game and put in that effort to develop. You see kids who may not get as much playing time, and then they’ll get a goal for maybe the first time in their lives because they did something that we worked on in practice. Then, they’ll look at their parents or look at me (with a sense of excitement), and that’s always super cool.”

What would you say to encourage other people to volunteer in their community?

OSTERBERG: “Just that it is rewarding, especially when you’re working with younger kids. It’s great to see that light go on (in the kids’ eyes). It’s great to see that development.

“It’s also great to do things in the community that help you stay active and stay involved and work with others.”