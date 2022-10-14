Jason Kidd Tells An Undeniable NBA Truth

Many people are already predicting that Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks could have the best season of his career in 2022-23.

This wouldn’t be surprising: the progress and power he showed last season was incredible and it led his Mavs to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in over ten years.

Following that, Doncic appeared to be physically fit and mentally driven during the summer.

He obviously has a goal of the Finals for the new season.

Luka Doncic is set to have the best season of his NBA career. Will he top it off with the NBA title? 👀 pic.twitter.com/9adBTAQedk — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) October 14, 2022

In fact, anything less than that will be seen as a disappointment to many fans of Dallas.

As head Coach Jason Kidd put it, “You’re always measured on winning. And the best are measured with that gold trophy.”

Wise words from Kidd.

But will this be the year that Doncic lifts that coveted gold trophy over his head?

Doncic & Dallas

Everyone was impressed with what Doncic and his Mavs did last season.

They were a huge surprise, especially when they overtook the Juggernaut Phoenix Suns in a stunning Western Conference semifinals win.

However, there will be things working against them in the new season.

For starters, they have lost Jalen Brunson, who followed the promise and cash offered by the New York Knicks.

Secondly, the West is not the same conference that Dallas saw last year.

With a Stronger Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans, it’ll be much harder to get through all of the Talent and strength.

However, Doncic really does appear more engaged than ever before and that can’t be ignored.

Even if the Mavericks aren’t able to make the NBA Finals, Doncic could earn his first MVP trophy.

The man looks ready to take his game to the next level again.