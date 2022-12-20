Jason Kidd Declines Questions After Getting Ejected During Mavericks’ Loss

A frustrating night on the floor carried over into the postgame press conference for Coach Jason Kidd on Monday night following the Mavericks’ 116–106 road loss to the Timberwolves.

Dallas, playing in the second game of a back-to-back, trailed by as much as 21 points to a Minnesota team still without Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert, who have missed the last 10 and three games, respectively. The Mavs’ already off night went from bad to worse in the second half after Kidd and Luka Dončić were ejected for getting into it with the referees over a no-call.

After the game, Kidd opened his press conference with a statement announcing that he would not be taking any questions because he didn’t want to lose any more money. He then told Reporters Dallas needed to review the tape to figure out how to improve before abruptly leaving the table.

