Jason Kidd Compares Luka Doncic’s game with three other NBA Legends – Basketball Network

Luka Doncic © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What Luka Doncic accomplished at 22 gives us a glimpse of what a legendary career he is set to have. After just four seasons in the NBA, Doncic is already a three-time All-Star and the Dallas Mavericks’ record-holder for most career triple-doubles, with 46 to date. The trajectory of Doncic’s career resembles that of some of the greatest players of all time. And according to Mavs head Coach Jason Kidd, “Luka Magic” is a combination of three all-time greats.

Kidd makes comparisons

It’s only proper that a Coach raves about his star player every now and then. And sometimes, making bold comparisons is vital in the process. That is exactly what Kidd did after finishing his maiden season with Doncic and the Mavs.

Kidd sees three legendary players in Doncic’s game: Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and LeBron James.

“Shooting of Larry Bird, smile of Magic… playmaking ability of Magic or LeBron,” Kidd said, per Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life.

Kidd went on and said that, at this point, he’s only certain about the similarities in playing style. However, he hopes that “at some point,” Doncic could also become a Champion like Bird, Magic, and James.

“[What] They all have one thing in common is winning,” he added. “Hopefully at some point [Luka] he’ll be right there. Just not his ability to play basketball, but to have those championships.”

What about Rick’s take?

Undeniably, Doncic is one truly special player, and it’s not really that surprising to hear his coaches heap praise on him. In fact, aside from Kidd, former Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle also once compared “El Matador” to NBA legends.

While we have already heard the comparisons between Doncic and Bird, Carlisle said the other NBA great, Luka is similar to Kidd himself. And Carlisle emphasized that his take was based on first-hand experience.

“He knows where everybody is, not only on offense but defense. That’s a sign of a savant type guy,” Carlisle said of Doncic’s game. “I played with Larry Bird; he could see everything like that. I had the Privilege to Coach Jason Kidd; he could see everything like that. Luka’s in that same mold.”

There is no doubt we are in for more treats from Doncic, as we all know he is on course to become even better as a player. As for winning a championship, it depends on how the Mavs could work on surrounding Luka with more talent, which is necessary for a very competitive western conference.