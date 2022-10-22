Jason Kidd Compares Luka Doncic’s game with three other NBA Legends – Basketball Network

Jason Kidd is Luka Doncic's game

Luka Doncic

What Luka Doncic accomplished at 22 gives us a glimpse of what a legendary career he is set to have. After just four seasons in the NBA, Doncic is already a three-time All-Star and the Dallas Mavericks’ record-holder for most career triple-doubles, with 46 to date. The trajectory of Doncic’s career resembles that of some of the greatest players of all time. And according to Mavs head Coach Jason Kidd, “Luka Magic” is a combination of three all-time greats.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button