Jason Garrett Roasted By Ex-Quarterback: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys gestures before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The Fraternity of former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks turned football Broadcasters got a little bit bigger with Jason Garrett joining NBC Sports. But Garrett quickly got himself roasted by another former Cowboy.

On Saturday, former Cowboys quarterback and current broadcaster Babe Laufenberg posted a picture of him and former teammate Troy Aikman. In his post, he joked that Garrett only loves football if he’s “paid to Coach or announce it.”

“Quarterback meetings don’t always have to take place in a bar. Some guys love football. That would be Troy and Babe. ESD vs Liberty Christian. Some guys only love football if they are being paid to Coach it or announce it. That would be @JasonGarrett,” Laufenberg wrote.

The wider NFL world found that dig at Garrett hilarious. Everyone knows that Garrett and Laufenberg are friends, so it makes the joke all the funnier to some:

Babe Laufenberg has been a color analyst for the Dallas Cowboys during Jason Garrett’s playing career and his coaching career.

Now Garrett is the color commentator for NBC Sports’ prestigious Notre Dame Football on NBC broadcast. Not a bad gig for his first year in broadcasting.

Given how his tenure as the Cowboys quarterback went, he’s probably got a long ways to go before the Cowboys stop digging at him for how his tenure in Dallas went.

Will Jason Garrett clap back at Babe Laufenberg?