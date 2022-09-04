Jason Garrett Roasted By Ex-Quarterback: NFL World Reacts

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett in New England.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys gestures before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The Fraternity of former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks turned football Broadcasters got a little bit bigger with Jason Garrett joining NBC Sports. But Garrett quickly got himself roasted by another former Cowboy.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button