Jason Garrett, Kliff Kingsbury weighed as potential candidates by ESPN

Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator search continues after Bill O’Brien left for the New England Patriots, and all eyes are on the Crimson Tide’s potential candidates. Pete Thamel weighed several names that could be under consideration, including former NFL head coaches Jason Garrett and Kliff Kingsbury.

“Some NFL guys, where Nick hasn’t been afraid to go over the years — but I don’t think Kliff Kingsbury is going to be the Alabama coordinator,” Thamel said this week on ESPN’s College GameDay podcast. “It doesn’t feel right to me and ultimately, that would be a sign that Kliff wants to come back to college, and Kliff wasn’t a particularly good college football coach. He wasn’t a bad one, but he had Patrick Mahomes and I think he was below .500 in the Big 12. Doesn’t seem to me to be like the Kliff move.

“Jason Garrett’s name has been bandied around a little bit. He’s never Struck me as a college guy, and then there’s some other names. (South Carolina analyst) Freddie Kitchens is an Alabama grad. He fits the archetype a bit of a guy Saban could save.”

Oklahoma play-caller Jeff Lebby is the “betting line favorite right now,” according to Thamel, but much of Alabama’s pending move depends on how fast Saban wants to go with his offense next season and beyond.

“Joe Brady’s name pops up every NFL search, every college football search,” Thamel said. “I don’t think a Coordinator has even been hotter than (he was at LSU in 2019). They were a meteor streaking past the sun. There’s a lot of good left in Joe Brady. (Recruiting) is part of the deal. You’ve got to really be locked into that.”

Saban’s next hire will be Alabama’s six play caller in the last eight years.

Lebby’s name floated as soon as it appeared O’Brien was on his way out. He has SEC experience previously on Lane Kiffin’s staff at Ole Miss and would bring innovation to Alabama’s Offensive looks.

Lebby was a key hire for first-year Oklahoma head Coach Brent Venables and left a stint with Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss for the Big 12 last offseason. His time with the Rebels were Lebby’s only two years of SEC experience after the former Oklahoma player’s career began as a student assistant in Norman during the 2002 season.

Saban has two Coordinator vacancies after Pete Golding was announced earlier this month as the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.