Jason Garrett is NBC: Why ex-Cowboys Coach joined NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ studio

When Sunday Night Football kicks off for Week 1, you’ll notice a new but familiar face on the broadcast.

After future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees elected to end his tenure with NBC following his first post-retirement season to spend more time with his family, the network elected to fill his spot with former Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett.

Garrett, 56, made his broadcasting debut during NBC’s coverage of the USFL this past season and he impressed enough to land the void left behind by Brees, joining the “Football Night in America” ​​crew for the 2022 season.

When did Garrett’s coaching tenure come to an end and what will his role be with NBC this season? The Sporting News has answers below.

What is Jason Garrett’s new role at NBC?

Garrett will replace Brees as an Analyst on “Football Night in America,” working alongside host Maria Taylor and co-analysts Tony Dungy and Chris Simms in the studio.

Garrett made his broadcasting debut as a game analyst during NBC’s USFL coverage this past season, and now he will join the most-watched studio show in football.

“I’m truly humbled and thrilled to be joining the Football Night team and continuing my broadcasting career with NBC Sports, who have been fantastic to work with on the USFL,” Garrett said in June. “I intend to share my life-long passion for football and utilize my experience as both an NFL Coach and quarterback to try to explain the game and break down the matchups for our audience every Sunday night. I can’t wait to get started.”

When did Jason Garrett stop coaching?

Garrett served as the head coach of the Cowboys for nine and a half seasons, from 2011-2019. They compiled an 85-67 record in the regular season and won two playoff games, earning Coach of the Year honors in 2016.

After Dallas went 8-8 during the 2019 season — missing the Playoffs for the sixth time during his tenure — the franchise elected not to re-sign Garrett, whose contract was up at the end of the season.

Garrett was quickly picked up by the Giants as their Offensive Coordinator for the 2020 season, but his time in New York was shorter than two seasons. The Giants produced one of the worst offenses in football in 2020 and didn’t show much improvement in 2021, firing Garrett 10 games into his second season.

After being let go by New York, Garrett shifted his career to the broadcast booth for the upcoming NFL season.