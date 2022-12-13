Jason Day not leaving PGA Tour for LIV ‘as of now’ but the door is open

NAPLES — Jason Day doesn’t mind Golfers leaving the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. And he remains close with fellow Aussie Cameron Smith, the highest ranked golfer to make the jump.

But would he join Smith and on the tour financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund?

“I definitely would say no,” Day told the Palm Beach Post during this past weekend’s QBE Shootout. “I wouldn’t go as of now.”

But does that close the door forever?

“Who knows in a year’s time, you might think differently,” he said.

