Jason and Kaari Speer Purchase Balmoral Golf Course in Battle Lake

BATTLE LAKE, MN (KDLM) – Jason and Kaari Speer have purchased Balmoral Golf Course in Battle Lake from John and Karen Young for $2.2 million, according to a filing by the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

“That was definitely part of the decision,” said Young, a 28-year PGA Member. “Knowing that Kaari and her family were going to operate and own it made it easier because we know we are leaving it in good hands,” he said.

Kaari worked for John at Balmoral while she was in college. Speer was a four-time letter winner while golfing for Augustana from 2005-09, and later became an Assistant Coach for the Vikings.

“We are both avid golfers, and we decided to take the opportunity to buy the course. We thought it was a very strong business,” said Kaari.

Jason and Kaari, who are from Henning and Battle Lake, moved back to the area about five years ago. In 2020, the couple purchased and renovated the Vining Palace bar and Grill to ensure its place in the community. But the bar was not a good fit for the couple’s lifestyle, which involves raising young children, so they sold it to make way to purchase Balmoral Golf Course in January 2023.

Balmoral is an 18-hole course that was built in 1961 and designed by Arnold Hemquist. Kaari’s grandfather helped the original owners finance the original course.