Jaron Petreas, Centenary College, Men’s Soccer – Character & Community

JARON PETREAS OF CENTENARY COLLEGE, a senior on the men’s soccer team from Denton, Texas, has been selected the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Character and Community Male Student Athlete of the Week for the week beginning October 24.

The SCAC Character & Community award honors the efforts of student-athletes who excel in the field of athletics, and also serve their campus and community.

Jaron values ​​the work he does off the field as much as he does on it. He is very aware of what it means to be a student-athlete and works extremely diligently to excel in all of his many avenues.

The Denton, Texas native is best known for being one of the top players in the conference as he currently ranks in the top five in assists (tied for third – 5), fifth in points (19), and tied for fifth in goals ( 7) and is tied for eighth in shots with 29. He is also one of the top players in Centenary history as his seven goals this season are the second-most in a single season in the division III era (2011-present) in program history and he Ranks second all-time in goals scored (12), is tied for third in assists (6), second in points (30), and third in game-winning goals (3).

Thankfully, the things he is less recognized for are now being put in the spotlight. That is not Jaron’s intention or goal, but for all those benefiting from his hard work, compassion, and dedication it is only right.

“During my time at Centenary, I have done most of my community service through organizing philanthropy events with Kappa Alpha Order. I have helped organize philanthropies which have raised money for school supplies for Creswell Elementary School, for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and for Christmas gifts for underprivileged children in the community,” said Petreas.

“I have also performed 80 hours of community service with the Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention while at Centenary. The Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention is right around the corner from Centenary and works to help Refugees who were released from ICE holding centers to get to their destination within the United States.”

Jaron also sees some similarities between the game he plays and how it translates to the rest of his life.

“Soccer has taught me a great deal about the value of a strong work ethic, working with others, and overcoming obstacles. Each of these things has helped me in its own unique way with my studies. Speaking, presentation, and Collaboration skills which I ‘ve learned and refined in school have certainly made me better able to collaborate with my teammates and be a leader as we pursue our shared goals.”

“For me, managing being a student and an athlete is tough but enjoyable. Playing soccer is one of my biggest passions and being able to play in college motivates and invigorates me to work hard in school as well. Often, I have to make sacrifices to be a student-athlete, but for me, it’s always more than worth it.

“It’s a great Honor to be Featured for the SCAC Character and Community Award. Being a student-athlete is a great privilege, and I’m honored that my work in the community during my time at Centenary has been enough to be Nominated for this prestigious award. Helping others, especially those less fortunate, is very important to me, so I’m proud to be recognized for just that.”

