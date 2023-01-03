Jaromir Jagr scores first goal of season in Czech league at age 50

Jaromir Jagr is still scoring goals in professional hockey at the age of 50. (Photo via @telhcz/Twitter)

Jaromir Jagr can still find the back of the net, even at his age.

The 50-year-old, who will turn 51 next month, suited up for the Kladno Knights in the Czech Extraliga on Tuesday for the seventh time this season. And despite being held without a goal across his first six contests, the franchise’s owner snapped that streak against HC Škoda Plzeň.

As part of a 3-1 defeat, Jagr was the Lone Knight to light the lamp, scoring his first goal of the campaign. As a result, he now has six points on the year.

Ironically, Kladno donned its 90s throwback jerseys in the losing effort, the same ones Jagr wore in the NHL’s 1994-95 lockout season, during which he tallied eight goals and 22 points in 11 games.

Jagr also became the first skater in his 50s to notch a goal in the Czech Extraliga, doing so almost 35 years after recording his first professional marker in 1988. And very few of the league’s current players were even born back then.

The 6-foot-3 forward made his season debut with the Knights on Dec. 11, potting a pair of assists over 15 minutes of ice time in a 7-3 loss to HC Bílí Tygři Liberec. In doing so, he delayed his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame until at least 2026.

Jagr purchased a majority share of Kladno shortly after having his NHL contract terminated by the Calgary Flames in 2018. Since then, he’s played at least one game each season with his Hometown club. He has scored 27 goals and 74 points over 116 career games with Kladno since 2017-18.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion in 1991 and ’92 logged 1,733 career NHL games split between the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and Flames.

Jagr, a five-time Art Ross Trophy Winner and a three-time Lester B. Pearson Trophy winner, produced 766 goals and 1,921 points in the NHL.

