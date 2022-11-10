JARO ZAWISLA NAMED HEAD WOMEN’S SOCCER COACH

Syracuse, NY – Le Moyne College Director of Athletics and Recreation Bob Beretta officially named Jaro Zawislan head coach for the Dolphins’ women’s soccer program, Wednesday afternoon.

Zawislan (pronounced ZAV-is-lon) led Le Moyne to a 5-8-3 record as interim head coach during the 2022 season, taking control of the program just three days prior to the start of the season. The Dolphins, who posted a 2-1-1 record against the top four teams in the final Northeast 10 Conference standings, narrowly missed qualifying for their first NE10 postseason tournament since 2016, falling just short on the final day of the regular season. Le Moyne registered a total of only three victories in the previous two years combined.

“I couldn’t be more excited about that Jaro Zawislan has agreed to lead our program moving forward,” Beretta said. “He assumed interim head coaching duties under incredibly challenging circumstances days before the start of preseason camp and immediately injected a Championship mentality into our program. Our players competed relentlessly and made tremendous strides throughout the season.

“Jaro is a Tireless worker, meticulous in his preparation and is an ardent student of the game. He is a consummate professional and shares our high expectations for the Women’s soccer program at Le Moyne. He has excelled at the highest levels of the sport, knows how to build a championship-winning program and brings a wealth of experience and great passion to his position. The future of the Le Moyne Women’s soccer program is extremely bright with Jaro at the helm.”

A master of the fast-turnaround, Zawislan served as the head coach of Cornell men’s soccer for seven years, leading the program to four consecutive winning seasons from 2011 to 2014, two seasons with at least 10 wins and an Ivy League Championship in 2012.

The Poland native led the Cornell men’s team to a 55-41-23 overall record during his seven years at the helm of the Big Red, posting an impressive .559 winning percentage, this after inheriting a program that compiled a 1-15 record the year before he arrived.

“I want to thank President Linda LeMura and Director of Athletics Bob Beretta for extending the opportunity to lead the Le Moyne College Women’s soccer program and look forward to continued relationships in the Athletics Department and across campus in furtherance of cultivating the program,” Zawislan said .

“The participation in the development of the team this season has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my coaching career. It was inspiring to observe as each individual athlete committed to diligent and effective, albeit difficult, preparation, even when challenged by adversity at the beginning of the preseason. While success can be measured by a great deal of metrics, this season’s Athletes not only proved their value and character intrinsically to one another, but also to the community by competing with and defeating nationally ranked competition in an impassioned show of aptitude and Athletic maturity. We move forward into the next phase of preparation for the program, motivated by the success of this season and the untapped potential of the next.”

Zawislan guided Cornell to a 6-6-5 record in his first year directing the Squad in 2009. That season marked an impressive improvement from the 2008 campaign that saw the Big Red post a 1-15 mark. In 2009, Cornell also tied for sixth in the Ivy League standings at 1-3-3 in league play, an improvement over the 0-7 mark and eighth-place showing the season prior to his arrival.

But Cornell’s growth under Zawislan was evident in more than just the team’s overall record. Cornell scored 20 goals in 2009, more than double the offensive output from 2008, and allowed 23 goals, well below the 43 goals conceded prior to his arrival.

In 2010, the Big Red recorded a 4-8-5 mark on the season, battling through a host of injuries to key players throughout the campaign. And while the Big Red scored 13 goals over the season, the defense continued to improve, allowing just 16 goals in 17 games, a drop of six goals from the year before.

The following year, Cornell finished over .500 (8-2-6) for the first time since 2001 and came within one goal of claiming a share of the Ivy League title for the first time since 1995. The Big Red’s offense scored nearly twice as many goals as it did the previous year in 2010, while Cornell was ranked in the national Top 25 for the first time since 2001 and had two players earn first team All-Ivy League honors at the season’s end.

During the 2012 campaign, Cornell posted an impressive 15-2 overall ledger, claiming the Ivy League Championship Outright for the first time since 1977 and earned an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 1996. Zawislan also oversaw Daniel Haber’s Ivy League Player of the Year campaign as Haber led the country in goals per game and points per game in 2012 to become the first Ivy League Player of the Year in program history. Haber — part of Zawislan’s first recruiting class — went on to become a First-Team All-American as well.

The Big Red saw four of its players earn All-Ivy First Team recognition and Hosted an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since the 1980s, playing nearby Rival Syracuse. Zawislan’s team was ranked as high as No. 10 nationally during the year. Additionally, goaltender Rick Pflasterer joined the Syracuse Silver Knights of the Major Indoor Soccer League at the conclusion of the season.

Cornell compiled an 8-5-4 record under Zawislan in 2013. For the second consecutive year, a Cornell Student-Athlete was named Ivy League Player of the Year as senior defender and Captain Patrick Slogic earned the honor.

The Big Red Featured a Stellar defensive once again in 2014, allowing just 11 goals on the season, tying the program record, and earning a program-record 11 shutouts. As a whole, Cornell’s Class of 2015 posted the second-most wins (41) of any senior class in program history.

With the team’s lone senior sidelined for the season with an injury, a young Cornell side battled to a 4-12-1 season in 2015, finishing sixth in the Ivy League at 2-5. Early in the season, the Big Red claimed the CU Inaria Cup for the fourth time in five years with a dramatic overtime win over Air Force. Although the young team struggled to find the back of the net, the squad’s defense helped keep every game close, never conceding more than two goals in a game and allowing just one or fewer on nine occasions.

Prior to being named the 11th Head Coach in Cornell history, Zawislan served Assistant coaching stints at Syracuse, Stanford and Creighton. Zawislan’s tenure at Syracuse was marked by his work attracting one of the nation’s Top 40 recruiting classes in 2003, according to collegesoccernews.com. A former standout goalkeeper, Zawislan also helped Coach the Orange Keepers to several of the top seasonal performances in program history.

Before arriving at Syracuse, Zawislan coached at Stanford, serving as an Assistant Coach for both the men’s and women’s programs and goalkeeper Coach for both squads. He helped the Stanford men’s team to the College Cup Final Four in 2001 along with its first Pacific-10 Championship and best record in program history at 19-2-1.

Zawislan’s began his coaching career with a two-year stop at Creighton, helping the Bluejays to a national runner-up finish in 2000 and a Missouri Valley Conference championship. He led the Creighton Keepers to a school-record 22 victories that season, one year after Guiding Creighton’s goalkeepers to the nation’s best goals-against average in his first year with the Bluejays in 1999.

A stalwart between the pipes for Clemson during his collegiate playing career, Zawislan started every game over his four-year career (1990-93). He was a three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference and four-time All-South region selection, in addition to being named the Most Valuable Player of the 1993 ACC Tournament. They established school records for career saves (446), single-season saves (134), career wins by a goalkeeper (58) and career starts (88). He was also a two-time national All-Academic honoree.

Following graduation, Zawislan played professionally in the United States and Poland before beginning his collegiate coaching career at Creighton. He also coached the Nebraska Olympic Development Program’s (ODP) Open U-23 team and the Nebraska state ODP goalkeepers. His career also includes a stop as a player-coach with the Columbia Heat of the United States Interregional Soccer League (USISL).

Zawislan received a Bachelor of arts degree in Computer Science from Clemson and also earned a Bachelor of education from the University of Toronto in 1999. He added a Master’s degree in Liberal Studies from Creighton in 2001.

Additionally, Zawislan holds a USSF “B” license, the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) National Diploma and an NSCAA Goalkeeper Academy Diploma.

Throughout his stellar career on the pitch, Zawislan has been part of eight NCAA Tournament teams as either a player or a coach, including two Final Four Appearances with Creighton and Stanford.

Zawislan will continue as President and Technical Director of Syracuse FC, a minor league soccer organization with teams competing in the National Premier Soccer League and the United Premier Soccer League. In addition, Syracuse FC features a U-21 Women’s team and a Youth Soccer Academy.

Zawisla Year-by-Year

Cornell (Men’s Head Coach)

Year Overall Record Percent Ivy Record Ivy Finish 2009 6-6-6 .500 1-3-3 T5th 2010 4-8-5 .382 0-5-2 8th 2011 8-2-6 .688 3-1-3 T4th 2012 15-2-0 .882 6-1-0 1 st 2013 8-5-4 .588 2-4-1 6th 2014 10-6-1 .618 3-4-0 4th 2015 4-12-1 .265 2-5-0 6th Totals 55-41-23 .559 17-23-9

Le Moyne (Women’s Head Coach)

Year Overall Record Percent NE10 Record NE10 Finish

2022 5-8-3 .406 3-7-2 T11th

Overall Coaching Record

60-49-26 .541