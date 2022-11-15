Jared Verse NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, recruiting profile, prospect ranking, more on Florida State EDGE

Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse has been one of the better players in college football this season, and he figures to be in the conversation to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Verse, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and prospect Outlook for one of the best players in college football.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 22

22 Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Redshirt Sophomore Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 248

: 248 Hometown : Dayton, Ohio

: Dayton, Ohio Interesting facts: First season playing FBS football

Position: Well. 2 EDGE | Overall: Well. 9

Initial Scouting report

“A year ago, Florida State took Georgia edge rusher transfer Jermaine Johnson II and elevated him to a first-round pick. Verse, an Albany transfer, is potentially on the same path. He is a well-built athlete who gets up to speed quickly. Verse displays displacement power but has average Bend at the high side of his rush. He does a good job of containing the edge and is patient playing down the line. Verse does a good job of getting off blocks with quick hands.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards (Nov. 10)

College Accolades

Honors

2021 (Albany): First-team All-CAA (2021)

2020 (Albany): CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year

2020 (Albany): Second-team All-CAA

Notable statistics

2022 (Florida State): Leads ACC with 11.0 tackles for loss

College stats

2022 (Florida State) 9 34 13.0 6.5 0 0 0 0 2021 (Albany) 11 53 11.5 10.5 1 1 0 0 2020 (Albany) 4 22 9.0 4.0 0 1 0 0

high school: Central Columbia (Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: AS

High school accolades: Three-time All-PHAC

