Jared Allen Ceremony Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jared Allen Minnesota Vikings on horse

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 30: Jared Allen, former defensive end of the Minnesota Vikings, celebrates as he is inducted into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor during Halftime at US Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

It was a special day for Minnesota Vikings Legend Jared Allen, who received a special honor from the team during their game against the Arizona Cardinals. But Allen made sure to make it just as special for the fans.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button